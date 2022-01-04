Different education

Around 6.65 million people in the country are currently unemployed. Of them, the rate of unemployment for graduates is much higher. The question that then arises is: how can we decrease the current rate of unemployment? Hopefully, our economic experts are already working on it, but one thinks that the best way to do so is to introduce a skill-based education system in the country. Such a system can contribute to the country’s economic growth by enhancing employability and labour efficiency. It is the only way to ensure that all people have sources of income, especially in these trying times. The government should set up training and vocational centres across the country and conduct seminars to boost awareness of them. Doing so will also enable those with entrepreneurial skills and the requisite capital to set up their own businesses and find people with relevant skills. E-commerce may also be used to market the skills of these people.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan