RAC hosts poetry book launch

Rawalpindi: ‘Ittesaal’, the poetry book by Akram Jazib, was unveiled at Rawalpindi Arts Council amid much fanfare. The book traverses a wide variety of themes including love, emotions, sadness, sorrow, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Several dignitaries including famous poets and people from various segments of society graced a sparkling event held on the occasion. In this event, a galaxy of writers, poets, journalists, and civil society members participated. The event was presided over by Dr. Nisar Turabi while renowned poet Sarfaraz Shahid was a special guest of the ceremony. Rehman Hafeez, Col. Dr. Talaat Bashir, Dr. Sher Ali, attended the event as the guests of honor. Aamir Hashmi moderated the event and Imran Rasheedi recited Naat.

Heaping praise on the poet Nisar Turabi and other speakers said if the freshness of feeling and thought becomes a component of poetic expression it makes the poems sink in the hearts. Akram Jazib’s poetry narrates nicely the problems of contemporary life and society.

Giving their valuable thoughts over the creative work of the poet the speakers said, “Akram Jazib is a natural and intellectual poet. We love his poetry because in each verse the poet’s voice rings out, talking about struggle, adversity, fidelity, and adoration.

Riffat Waheed, Arshad Malik, Abdul Rauf Kiani, Prof. Naeem Javed, and Nusrat Yaab Nusrat also addressed the gathering. Giving thought-provoking comments they said, “Akram Jazib poetry is filled with devastating honesty about the colors of life and society.

“Akram Jazib’s poetry creates a world that somehow touches the reader. “His poems seem familiar and offer solace. It details the poet’s journey of creativeness and recounts his experiences. Therefore, while feeling particularly down, sentiments emerge in his mind and when he starts saying them aloud, they ultimately come out as a verse. That is how his poetry starts.”

Giving an in-depth analysis of Jazib’s poetry and appreciating the quality of his work, speakers said, “In times as these, a poet bringing forth his pearls of expression to lighten the world is a praiseworthy achievement.

“We are so pleased that a poet like Akram Jazib not only has the courage to challenge the fiends of modern-day life and the social order but also has the skill to compose his struggles and weave them into poetry. It reflects his love for poetry, which can only lead him to accomplish further heights.” Providing a brief overview of Jazib’s poetry, speakers further said, “The characteristic most central to his poetry is his unwillingness to bow down before bad times and to be defined, labeled as a timid person. He celebrates language that takes the readers on a short journey and touches their heart, turns on their imagination, or tickles their bone somewhere along the way.”

In the end, Dr. Nisar Turabi offered thanks to everyone for his or her attendance, support, and best wishes.