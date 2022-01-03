Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Former captain and coach Pakistan Cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq contracted COVID-19 in the United States.
According to details, former captain had travelled to US for some personal reasons while returning home he was detected with the novel coronavirus.
Misbah said that he was following the prescriptions recommended by doctors while requested country to remember him in prayers.
JOHANNESBURG: Former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf has told the current national squad they will win the Africa Cup of...
KARACHI: In what was a record-breaking performance, Omar Khalid won the Faldo Series Pakistan title with a whopping...
SYDNEY: Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini both slumped to shock defeats in their opening matches of the season at...
KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association has come forward to end the acute shortage of junior events in the...
ABy our correspondentKARACHI: Pakistan Navy won the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship with 20 gold medals at PN...
AMELBOURNE: Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Sunday there was still “quite a bit to play out” on whether...
Comments