Monday January 03, 2022
Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

January 03, 2022

LAHORE: Former captain and coach Pakistan Cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq contracted COVID-19 in the United States.

According to details, former captain had travelled to US for some personal reasons while returning home he was detected with the novel coronavirus.

Misbah said that he was following the prescriptions recommended by doctors while requested country to remember him in prayers.

