There was a time when Karachi truly lived up to its name of ‘the city of light’, but that era has long passed.

Now, as one travels towards Johar Chowrangi from Samama Shopping Centre, one passes through darkness. There are no street lights in the area, which has become a hotspot of mugging and snatching. It is ironic that K-Electric has established an office in the vicinity. The authorities concerned should work to resolve the matter on an urgent basis.

Dr Syed Qamar Abbas

Karachi