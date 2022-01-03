New challenges

A recent movie 'Death to 2021' is a good satire about the significant events and challenges of 2021 – from the transition of power between Trump and Biden, the attack on Capitol Hill, and the Covid-19 pandemic to the Glasgow Climate Change Summit.

The sudden death of 99-year-old legendary American actress Betty White on the last day of 2021 was the last bad news of the year. The new year has arrived with a lot of challenges as part of 2021's legacy. In fact, more challenges than comforts are being anticipated for valid reasons. Only a day before the official end of the 2021, a phone call between US President Biden and Russian Leader Putin has added a new wave of concern around the globe. It has accelerated tensions between the US and Russia, over the smoldering crisis of Ukraine. Putin has threatened a 'complete rupture of the Russia-US relationship' over Ukraine while President Biden has threatened sanctions against Russia if Ukraine is attacked. Biden is in contact with his Nato allies in Europe for a joint response if Russia invades Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister has warned Washington of unbearable loss if it supports and defends Taiwan. The Biden Administration is thus trying to deal with challenges from Beijing and Moscow simultaneously. Commenting on that strategy, leading US daily, the Philadelphia Inquirer rightly wrote: “If we are to compete effectively with Moscow and Beijing, we must first address the partisan politics that are ripping our country apart.”

Apart from Covid-19, tensions among global and regional powers are on the rise, while the economic outlook for 2022 onward is unpredictable. The developed nations of Europe and North America are ready to face the immediate challenge of Covid-19, especially Omicron, and preventive measures are already in the works.

During the last few days of 2021, long lines could be seen in front of vaccination and Covid testing locations even during the holidays. The adversely impacted economies of all nations are likely to receive further jolts of adverse impacts during 2022. Thus pandemics remain the topmost challenge for all developed, developing and under-developed nations this year. The difference will be the degree as well as the kind of resources and preventive strategy of each country.

China-US tensions have also engulfed the South Asian region. President Biden called it a competition with China but in reality it is a cold war between the US and China. The campaign to boycott the Winter Olympics in China clearly substantiates that. India is in alliance with Washington and acting as a front-line proxy of the US against China.

America has withdrawn from Afghanistan but has not terminated its interests in Afghanistan. The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has damaged India's designs in Afghanistan but not destroyed them totally. Thus in the complex region of South Asia, the Indo-US alliance has common goals, from China to Afghanistan, whereas Pakistan's leadership is engulfed in polarised partisanship, fragile economy and escalating cost of living. Pakistan is being asked to “do more” in poverty-stricken Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Gorbachev is totally disconnected with the complex situation of South Asia and busy in domestic politics. The country is facing a further slippery slope in 2022 and yet a 1969 style of governance and politics is being practised – again. America could not conquer Afghanistan despite 100,000 troops and $100 billion. Only a fool can claim that Afghanistan will be a 'strategic depth' for the security of any other country. One can only hope that this new year may lend some vision to Pakistan’s Gorbachev and his team to feel and see the regional and global threats to Pakistan’s survival & security, while planning to rebuild the trust of a common Pakistani in the future of his/her country. Today’s troubled Pakistan cannot afford a Gorbachev as ruler or Goebbelsian propaganda. We need to face the realities of 2022.

In my view, two books – 'Peril' authored by Bob Woodward and 'Battlegrounds' by Lt-Gen (r) H R McMaster – published in 2021 are great sources to learn facts about the White House occupants and the wars fought by America, including Afghanistan. One can learn and benefit from the events and facts described by these two distinguished authors of these books published in late 2021.

The writer is a journalist based in the US.