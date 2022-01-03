Man booked for using blue light, green number plate on car

LAHORE:Ichhara police registered a case against a man for installing illegal blue light and green number plate on his car. The accused driver Zahid Iqbal lost his temper when a traffic warden intercepted him near Shama Stop. He broke the warden’s cell phone and threatened him of dire consequences.

Weapons recovered: Wasa sanitation workers recovered two kalashnikovs and bullets while cleaning a drain in the Sabzazaar area on Sunday. The sanitation staff informed the police and handed over the arms and bullets to the police.

15 held: Shadman police arrested 15 persons for smoking hookah and recovered sheesha flavours from their possession. Hammad, Saad, Hamza, Hassan, Hunnan were among the arrested persons.

Assaulted: A six-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday. The victim was playing in the street when the accused Saqib took him to an under-construction house and assaulted him. The accused was arrested and a case was registered.

Booked: A car rider whipped out a pistol when a traffic warden asked him to remove the parked vehicle on Ashiana Road. The driver whipped out the pistol instead of removing the vehicle.

Cop sacked: Punjab IG has dismissed Constable Bilal Ahmed involved in recruitment fraud. He directed CCPO Lahore to take departmental and legal action against the constable. He was arrested by anti-corruption team from Qila Gujar Singh. The sacked constable had extorted money from citizens in Jhelum and Lahore on the pretext of getting them jobs in a government department.

Man killed: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death with bricks in Chehdo Village in the Kahna area on Sunday. The victim identified as Faisal was asleep in a haveli when some unidentified persons approached him and beat him to death with bricks.