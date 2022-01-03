Amenity plot reserved for park, club on Tariq Road retrieved

City administration removing encroachments to restore park on the orders of the Supreme Court. -Photo Jang

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the District East administration retrieved an amenity plot reserved for the purpose of a park and a club on Tariq Road on Sunday.

Ferozabad Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool told The News that the top court had ordered her on December 10 to get the land reserved for the purpose of a park and a club to be vacated in a week. The land in question, plot No. AP31, measures 989.83 square yards. AC Asma said that out of these 989.83 square yards, some 284 square yards had been encroached upon.

The top court had ordered restoring the park, fencing it and growing grass inside the park. There had been 13 garment shops on the land reserved for the park and a club, along with a few real estate offices and a few tandoor shops. Four families had also been residing on the upper floors of those shops, while a small madrasa was being run inside a boundary wall that was constructed separately. She said that the entire plot would be vacated by Sunday night.



The SC has already ordered to demolish Madina Masjid on Tariq Road because it has been constructed over amenity plot No. AP30. According to Asma, plot No. AP31 is situated on the backside of the mosque.