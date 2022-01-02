Police suspect Lyari gang’s involvement in ex-SHO killing

Police officials investigating Friday’s murder of former SHO Javed Baloch claimed on Saturday to have made a major breakthrough in the case, stating that the evidence collected so far was hinting at the involvement of the Jamil Changa group of the Lyari gang war in the targeted attack.

The ex-SHO, who was once arrested after being accused of kidnapping Lyari gang leader Arshad Pappu and handing him over to another gang leader Uzair Baloch, was gunned down with another man in the Soldier Bazaar area on Friday morning while he was returning from a hearing at an anti-terrorism court.

Investigators said it seemed that the attackers continued to shoot the former SHO as they wanted to be sure that he had died.

It has also been reported that the slain former police officer was receiving death threats, due to which he had shifted his residence from Lyari. A senior police official said they had found leads in the murder case but could not sure details with the media due to the sensitivity of the case.

Javed, 55 and his companion, Muhammad Mussadiq, 65, were returning on a motorcycle after attending a hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) when armed motorcyclists targeted them in Soldier Bazaar at around 10:20am. Though many people filmed the injured men while they died due to excessive bleeding, no one came to help them and shift them to a medical facility. After the men died, their bodies were moved to the Civil Hospital.