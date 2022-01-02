‘Live in harmony with nature instead of fighting with it’

Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday urged the people to live in harmony with nature instead of fighting with nature.

"The people of Gilgit-Baltistan know better how to live amicably with nature. Since Gilgit-Baltistan is bearing the brunt of climate change, it is imperative to intervene at multiple fronts," he told participants of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme consultative workshop on 'Youth Employability and Poverty Alleviation' for the members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly here at a hotel. In the workshop, an array of experts shared their insights about the emerging issues related to youth employment and shed light on contextual strategies for poverty alleviation in Gilgit-Baltistan. GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said for the region, there was a strong tradition of making decisions at the local level.

He said his government intended to incorporate the local tradition into the local government model to pave the way for the representation of grassroots-level communities in the governance structure. Special assistant to the prime minister on poverty alleviation and social safety Dr. Sania Nishtar appreciated the proactive approach of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan towards the Ehsaas initiatives.

She said the Ehsaas programme has introduced a system for the vulnerable communities in Pakistan, but there is a need to introduce the programme to the targeted people. CEO of the Aga Khan Foundation Akhter Iqbal said it was a great platform for learning about emerging issues related to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and making synergies with government and civil society.

The other speakers called for contextualizing the development plans to ensure they are more in sync with the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan. They lauded the local communities of Gilgit-Baltistan for introducing a successful model of community participation for other regions of Pakistan.

A strategic plan was also discussed with members of GB Assembly and Ehsaas Nashonuma and Ehsaas One Window Centres in all tehsils of GB. The speakers stressed the need for digitisation of the economy and promotion of entrepreneurship in Gilgit-Baltistan and said it would open up new opportunities for youth employment and economic development in the region.

The themes covered in the workshop ranged from community participation, poverty alleviation and prosperity, safety nets, climate change, digitalization, promoting entrepreneurship, and responsible tourism to renewable energy. The speakers and participants agreed to gear the insights of the workshop into their policies and planning for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. AKRSP general manager Jamiluddin thanked the members of the GB Assembly and experts for making the session interactive and fruitful by giving undivided attention to the ideas discussed in the workshop.

Speaker of the GBA Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi thanked the AKRSP for providing an opportunity to the members of GBA to get exposure to novel ideas about the emerging issues of Gilgit-Baltistan. He concluded the workshop with a note of optimism and resolve to work together with all stakeholders towards the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.