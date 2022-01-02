Bidding farewell

The year 2021 has been a strange year. It left some never-vanishing scars as it took away heroes like Dr A Q Khan. Socioeconomically too it has been one of the worst years as people were overburdened with ever-increasing prices of almost all essential commodities and unprecedented inflation. Gas supply for consumers was poor at best throughout the year, but gas bills were overwhelming. Horrendous cases of rape and murders in the name of religion were another tragic part of the year. The lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen brought shame to Pakistan in the international community. The PTI’s promise of change remained unchanged as it continued to render endless lip service.

However, one hopes that all these incidents went down with the sun on December 31 and one hopes that the new sun will bring new a year full of hope and promises. This year may bring peace and prosperity for not just our motherland, but the world at large. One also hopes that we will see no inflation, no gas loadshedding, no electricity shortages and no new cases of rape and murders.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra