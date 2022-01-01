296 conferred degrees at NUST convocation

Islamabad : As many as 296 undergraduate and postgraduate students of NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony held at the main campus here.

President & CEO HBL Ltd, Muhammad Aurangzeb, was the chief guest. Others present were Rector NUST Lt General (r) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, senior management, faculty, and graduates. At his convocation address, the chief guest Muhammad Aurangzeb extended heartiest felicitations to the graduates on their meritorious accomplishments.

He also bestowed a few life lessons upon them, urging them to mobilise their intellectual and professional prowess to tackle and address current and impending challenges facing the country. He further said that our common goal must be to make our educational institutions centres of excellence and inspired other national higher education institutions to follow the precedents set by NUST.

Earlier, the chief guest awarded degrees to the graduating students and medals to the distinction holders. In his welcome remarks, Rector NUST extended his appreciation to the graduating students on successful completion of their degree programmes. He also paid tribute to their parents, guardians, and family members, while emphasising that parents are the true high achievers of this ceremony. Advising students, he said that a life lived honestly, diligently, and meaningfully is itself a great national and social service.