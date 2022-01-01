Minister wishes nation a Happy New Year

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine congratulated the entire nation on the arrival of New Year. He prayed that New Year be a happy year for all Pakistanis. Outbreaks such as the coronavirus had affected the world, hopefully this year we will all be safe from all diseases. "We have to make a commitment to do our part to keep our environment safe and clean," he said. The minister said that for the protection of human rights, it is imperative for all of us to realise the pain of others as sharing happiness increases while sharing grief lesses.