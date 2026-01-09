Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why she felt 'directionless' after Robin Williams' death

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about why she decided to take a brief hiatus from acting after the death of her close pal and costar Robin Williams.

In a recent chat on the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 48-year-old actress recalled working with William on the CBS sitcom The Crazy Ones, which ran from 2013 to 2014.

The show was Williams's last project as he passed away in August 2014 by suicide at age 83.

Revealing her sentiments at the time especially since she had just given birth, Gellar said, “I had children back to back. I started The Crazy Ones when my son was 3 months old, I was breastfeeding the entire time. And then, Robin passed away, and everything just sort of hit me.”

She went on to say, "The postpartum hit me, and that loss was so huge and I just felt — I felt a little directionless for the first time in my life."

Geller noted she took it as a sign to slow down, "And at that point I just said I needed to take a break."

While looking back at time, Geller admitted she has no regrets, "I'll never get that time back with my kids. I didn't miss a show, a performance, a first step, a lost tooth. There was every moment I was able to be there for. And that's not something you can do as a working actor. Our days are long, we travel a lot. I couldn't have done that."

Now, she sees her career and life in "a different way."

"I also pick my projects differently now.... work defined how I thought of myself. Now, work is just a part of how I think of myself," Gellar added.