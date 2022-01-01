President Alvi for facilitating female, minority students

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has emphasised for facilitating female students as well as students belonging to minority communities so that they could participate in the Central Superior Service examinations.
During a meeting with Chairman Federal Public Service Commission, Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed, at Sindh Governor House on Friday, the President stated that steps were being taken for empowerment of women and the present government was also focusing to resolve the issues faced by the religious minorities.
“A total of 19,000 employees belonging to minority communities are working in federal government departments at different pay scale in the country. In addition, special examinations for CSS will be held soon in order to fill vacant vacancies in Sindh and Balochistan,” the President was informed. On this occasion, Chairman FPSC presented Annual Report- 2020 of Federal Public Service Commission to the President.
