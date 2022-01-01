ISPR releases theme, logo for diamond jubilee calendar

ISLAMABAD: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released theme and logo for its diamond jubilee calendar with an idea of strength and solidarity with the people.

The theme of 75 years of independence (diamond jubilee) logo has been drawn up and designed to commemorate the completion of 75 years of Independence. It depicts digits 7 and 5 in Urdu. The digit 7 contains the tagline in Urdu, speaks of determination and dare consist of 75 years. It is manifesting a resilient journey of 75 years while golden color depicts the ‘excellence’. The digit five in Urdu encompasses shape of a diamond (diamond jubilee). The combination of green (digit-5) and white (inner lines depicting Pakistan monument) depict colors of Pakistan’s flag.

The crescent and star with tagline grandeur of will, ‘reflect Nation’s resolve to continue striving for national glory. The write-up is a description of the core concept behind the logo. The themes for each month envisage different aspects and developments with regard to the journey of the armed forces for each single image.

According to the definition the month of January depicts “Men at Their Best”, Pakistan Army prepared for fighting while February shows Guardians of The Sea.

The Pakistan Navy’s display of power with all fighting components. March demonstrates unity, faith, discipline synergy in services displayed at JS Pakistan Day parade. The month of April speaks second to none PAF defending country at all fronts (JF-17 Thunder flying over Nanga Parbat).

May reflects deterrence and displays of strategic defence capability. The month of June shows the armed forces in service of global peace as Pakistan armed forces legacy of peacekeeping in the United Nations.

The month of July asks, “who dares,” wins civil armed forces commitment to sustained peace, guard motherland frontiers. August has been dedicated to” a legacy of pride patronage of Quaid” towards valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

The “glorious resolve” is the title of September since the glory of tri-services in Pakistan-India war. The month of October reflects cradle of leadership where training at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) has been displayed under trying conditions. The month of November is “our pledge to motherland,” A commitment of defending the Motherland.

The last month of the year December is devoted to the birthday of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Tribute to the Quaid” says, a homage to the leader of the nation in the month of his birth. The ISPR has also issued a beautiful and decent tune along the logo contains of the national anthem along calendar of whole year that could be preserved for reference during the twelve upcoming months.