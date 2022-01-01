Oil, gas exploration to fetch $100m investment, says Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed hope that the new oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) blocks will fetch around $100 million investment and trigger $1.2 million social welfare schemes in surrounding localities.

In a Tweet, the energy minister revealed that the petroleum division had announced a bidding round of 14 new oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) blocks located in different parts of the country.

He mentioned the blocks, spanning over 24,000 square kilometre area, have the resource potential of tapping around 15 trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas and 180 Million barrel oil.