PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen escapes life attempt

LAHORE: PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen was Friday shot and wounded by two persons in Mohni Road area here.

The injured MPA was admitted to Mayo Hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. Two unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at the MPA. He received two bullets in the abdomen and one in the leg.

The victim reached the house of a worker on a bike when the two armed men opened fire at him. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The CCPO directed the DIG Operations to submit a report and round up the culprits as soon as possible. The DIG Operations ordered the SP City to take a stern action against the culprits. He said police were collecting details and the culprits will soon be arrested. He also visited the Mayo Hospital to inquire after the injured MPA.

Meanwhile, PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the attack on Bilal Yaseen was an act of terrorism, adding that culprits must be nabbed at be punished the earliest. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, quoting medics, said that the MPA’s life was out of dangers despite he was critically injured.