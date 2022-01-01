Palestinian shot dead

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli troops on Friday shot dead a Palestinian man who attempted to stab soldiers and civilians at a bus stop in the occupied West Bank, the military said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death of the alleged assailant, identifying him as Amir Atef Rayyan. The army said the attempted stabbing took place near the Gitain Avisar junction in the West Bank. The Palestinian, it said, approached a military post in a car "and got out of the vehicle armed with a knife".