FDE employees to go on strike again from 10th

Islamabad : The teaching and non-teaching staffers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have decided to go on strike from January 10 as a protest against controversial clauses of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Chairman of the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC), Fazal-e-Moula said there would be no classes in the educational institutions under the FDE after winter vacations end on January 09. The non-teaching would also not perform any duties.

He said that no transport would be available for students during boycott of classes. “Our protest and boycott of classes will continue till withdrawal of clause 166 of the ordinance," Fazal-e-Moula maintained.

Fazal-e-Moula maintained that illogic decision as per clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance was not acceptable to them. He said that earlier, they ended boycott of classes on December 08 after assurances given by the standing committees but the attitude of the government had disappointed them.

He regretted that neither any federal minister nor any of three MNAs contacted the action committee to meet demands of FDE employees.

The FGEJAC chairman pointed that placing FDE institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), would open ways of political interference in educational institutions of Islamabad at the level of councillors. He said as a result provision of free education, books and transport and promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff would also suffer.

Giving 15 days deadline to the government, FGEJAC chairman said that they would resort to further protest if their demand is not met. He maintained that the FDE employees would not agree on less than withdrawal of clause 166 of ICT Local Government Ordinance. FGEJAC vice chairmen Azhar Mahmood Awan, Malik Amir Awan, Farida Yasmin and other office-bearers of the action committee were also present on the occasion.