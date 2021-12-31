Fahad, Haiqa win TT singles titles

LAHORE: Haiqa Hassan from Pakistan Army outplayed Raheela Kashif of Wapda by 4-1 with the scores of 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in Women’s Singles final clash of 57th National Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

The Men’s Singles title went to Wapda’s Fahad Khawaja who defeated his brother Umam Khwaja of Choramatex by 4-2 after a thrilling final. Fahad Khawaja won the final with the score of 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was the chief guest on this occasion. He also distributed prizes among top performers of the event.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Table Tennis Federation organised the biggest-ever National Table Tennis Championship with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).