Teaching tolerance

This refers to the editorial ‘Message for the future’ (December 27). It claims that disputes over the Single National Curriculum (SNC) should be resolved as soon as possible to prevent wastage of time in implementing changes in the pedagogy system. One agrees with the editorial that it is essential to teach children the real lesson of humanity and human rights. An unequal system of education, where people from different classes are educated differently, may also promote feelings of inferiority, leading to social turmoil.

The country’s education system plays a vital role in raising awareness about human rights among juveniles as well as adults. A balanced system of education that focuses on teaching children tolerance may help stave off the numerous crimes taking place across the country.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur