 
close
Friday December 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran announces new space launch

By AFP
December 31, 2021
Iran announces new space launch

TEHRAN: Iran announced on Thursday it has carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to irk Western powers amid tough talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. "The Simorgh satellite launcher carried three research cargos into space," defence ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said, quoted by state television.

Comments