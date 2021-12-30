New envoy to Saudi Arabia yet to take charge

Lt Gen (R) Bilal Akbar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: It has been almost two months since Pakistan announced its new ambassador to Saudi Arabia but the change of guard is yet awaited as Lt Gen (R) Bilal Akbar continues to serve in Riyadh, The News has learned.

Ameer Khurram Rathore was named the replacement and the entire process was carried out in a haphazard manner. Only four months ago, he took charge as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada and was settling down there when informed about his new assignment in Riyadh. He was asked to rush to Saudi Arabia when Prime Minister Imran Khan went on a visit there. A picture released from there showed Rathore sitting with the PM.

What has now delayed his assuming the new responsibility? A foreign ministry official said it would be done once his name is approved by the Saudi government. It takes time, he said. In the case of Bilal, for example, the host government took around three months, he said. He was appointed in January this year and assumed the office in April.

Bilal is the second ambassador prematurely recalled from Riyadh. Earlier, his predecessor, Raja Ali Ejaz, was suspended weeks before his retirement and called back on a short notice. The prime minister censured him during a meeting he held with him and made it known at an event organized in connection with Roshan digital accounts.

In addition to him, six other officers of the diplomatic, community welfare and consular wings were recalled. The government said the decision to recall him was made due to the rising complaints of the Pakistani community against the embassy staff. This decision, however, did not go down well with the bureaucracy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as some retired diplomats recorded protest at this public humiliation.

However, the removal of Bilal remains a mystery. Apparently, there was no complaint against him. A foreign ministry source said the government wanted to focus on investment-oriented relations between the two countries and Rathore was regarded as a better chance. He is also said to be close to the PTI leadership.

As for Bilal, he was offered an ambassadorial slot in Hungary which he refused to accept. Earlier, the rumours circulated that he was being considered for the slot of NAB chairman but the government has not floated his name as yet.

A source close to Bilal said he wanted to spend retired life and was planning to write a book reflecting on his experiences.

Bilal retired from the army in December 2020. He was chairman of Pakistan Ordinance Factory, Wah, by the time of his retirement. Before that he served as chief of general staff and corps commander of Rawalpindi. He led operations in Karachi during his stint as DG Rangers Sindh.