President Alvi for comprehensive plan for Karachi’s growth

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for a comprehensive plan for sustainable business development and growth in Karachi.

President Alvi made these remarks during the launching ceremony of 17th “My Karachi Exhibition” at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Wednesday. The metropolitan city requires improvement in basic infrastructure as it is the largest contributor in terms of revenue and taxes, he said.

Speaking about the recently-inaugurated Green Line project by the federal government, the president said that this project would provide comfortable and time-saving journey to the people of this city.

Referring to the water scarcity in the city, the president said that the K-IV project aimed at augmenting the city’s daily water needs would hopefully be completed by 2023. Furthermore, Alvi added that desalination of water in Karachi was the ultimate solution for water scarcity in the city.

Highlighting the initiative taken by the current government, the president said it was one of government’s prime objectives to provide skill-based training to the youth across the country to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship.

The government has introduced financial and loan facilities for women and differently-abled persons to ensure inclusive growth, he said. Facilitating the construction sector would also bring a lot of employment opportunities along with the development of the industry, he added.

The president urged the business community to invest in IT sector to reap the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution. The president also termed the TAPI gas pipeline project crucial for meeting the increasing demand of gas in Pakistan.

Earlier, Zubair Motiwala, former President KCCI, thanked the president for extending his full support to the business community.

Expressing satisfaction over the social work being done by different welfare organisations, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appreciated the JDC Foundation’s efforts for the well-being of the needy people in the metropolis.

A team of JDC, led by its chief Zafar Abbas, called on the president at the Sindh Governor’s House. The JDC chief briefed the president on the ongoing social welfare activities being undertaken by the non-governmental organisation. Zafar Abbas told the president about the JDC’s initiatives of opening 50 dialysis centres in Karachi, food centres and other projects.

The president stressed the need to guide youth to benefit from different schemes of government’s Ehsaas Programme, such as easy loans, technical trainings programmes and nutrition support for mothers.

He emphasised that banks need to change the culture of providing easy loans to industrialists, instead they should offer easy loans with minimum mark-up to the poor. He urged the private sector to come forward to create job opportunities for the jobless educated youth. Later, the JDC chief presented a memento to the president.