Ashraf Ghani listed among ‘most corrupt’ people of 2021

KABUL: The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has named former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as one of the most corrupt officials of the year.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz are also on the list of the most corrupt people of the year. Belarusian President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko has been named 2021’s Person of the Year by the (OCCRP) in recognition of all he has done to advance organized criminal activity and corruption, OCCRP said.
Drew Sullivan, a co-founder of OCCRP who served as a judge on the panel, said that Ashraf Ghani deserves such an award due to his corruption and incompetence.
