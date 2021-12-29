Video of torture on former Afghan govt officer sparks reaction

KABUL: In the past few days, a video showing a military officer of the former government being tortured by two men has sparked sharp reactions on social media .

A large number of people on social media platforms have said such actions are clearly in contradiction to the general amnesty announced by the Islamic Emirates.

“They have announced a general amnesty and it is expected that they should uphold it because upholding promises will strengthen trust between the government and the people,” said Hekmatullah Mirzada, a university lecturer. “The Islamic Emirate should enforce the general amnesty among its low-level ranks and in the provinces through provincial governors and heads of security departments,” said Rahmatullah Andar, a former military officer.

Although security officials have not commented on the issue, Annas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, on Monday at a gathering in Logar province said no one should violate the general amnesty.

“Now that a general amnesty has been announced, it is better that all the people should be treated properly, and taking personal revenge should be avoided,” he said.