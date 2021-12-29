Admission to Daanish Schools: Over 15,000 appear in entrance test against 1,300 seats

LAHORE: More than 15,000 students appeared in 6th Class entrance test for admission against 1,300 seats in 16 Daanish Schools located in various districts of Punjab.

A spokesperson for Daanish Schools on Tuesday said that the test was conducted in open air under COVID-19 SOPs and for the first time computerised process of induction was followed. He added that the result would be announced online after two days.

He said around 218 seats were reserved for other provinces i.e. KP, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, PATA (Punjab), Cholistan whereas 32 seats were reserved for Gilgit-Baltistan for which test would be held on January 9, 2022 at respective provincial capitals.

Vice-Chairperson Sumaira Ahmad (MPA), Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority, said that the parents confidence in Daanish Schools had been increasing due to excellent academic results and exceptional boarding facilities.