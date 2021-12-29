Pakistan, Kazakhstan call for joint struggle against drug trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan resolved to wage a joint struggle against the menace of drug trafficking.

It was reiterated during the meeting between Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin.

Ijaz Shah recalled that the first agreement between the two countries had been signed in 1995, adding that some amendments proposed by Pakistan in the draft were likely to be signed very soon. "We want to improve international cooperation to ensure effective combating of drugs," asserted Ijaz Shah.

The Kazakh envoy said that his country wanted maximum cooperation between the two countries, adding, “Kazakhstan will play a vital role in countering drug trafficking.”