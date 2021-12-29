Approval to Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways granted

PESHAWAR: The Public-Private Partnership Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday accorded approval to the construction of 360 kilometers-long Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and 30 kilometers Dir Motorway.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Committee held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official communique.

Provincial Cabinet members Fazal Shakoor Khan, Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the forum about financial/technical feasibility and other aspects of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and Dir Motorways, it was told that both the projects were technically and financially viable.

The Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan would be constructed at a total cost of Rs261.6 billion. The six lane motorway would consist of 19 interchanges and seven kilometers-long two tunnels, it was informed, adding that some 30 kilometers service road would also be constructed in populated areas along the motorway.

Touching upon the Dir Motorway project, it was informed that the 30 kilometers long motorway from Chakdara to Rabaat would be constructed at a cost of Rs.35.5 billion.

It was also told that three interchanges, four over passes, four flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two under passes would be constructed under the project.

The participants were informed that both the projects had already been cleared by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed these projects as of vital importance for sustainable development of the province. He said that the projects, on completion, would prove to be a milestone towards economic stability of the province by promoting tourism, trade and economic activities in the region.

He directed the quarters concerned to timely start acquisition of land required for the implementation of aforesaid projects. Mahmood Khan also directed to ensure strict implementation of relevant rules and regulations in the entire process of the implementation of projects under public-private partnership.