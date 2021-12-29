Prime Minister Imran Khan is vociferously advocating for the provision of financial aid to the starving people of Afghanistan. The prospective donor countries, on the other hand, are determined that the Taliban government first give due rights to women. Even before the Taliban came to power, 60 percent of out-of-school children were girls. The number has risen drastically since. Pictures of women on billboards have been removed; transporters have been instructed not to allow women without hijab and male chaperons travel more than 45 kilometres. Women are also no longer allowed to act and most government jobs have been denied to them. The Taliban’s restriction are based on their interpretation of religion. One cannot help wonder if the Taliban interpret religion differently from other Muslim countries where women are playing leading roles in education, politics, and management.

Instead of simply trying to convince the West to give aid to the Taliban, Imran Khan should try to convince the Taliban to treat women with due respect. This will not only be helpful to the women who are in great need of some relief, but will also strengthen the case of the Taliban government for getting the much-needed aid from the West.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar