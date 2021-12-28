Afghanistan needs serious world efforts, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces, Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters here.

Matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries came under discussion, said the ISPR in a statement.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Turkey which were deeply rooted in history and entrenched in their cultural and religious affinities. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. Gen Bajwa stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.