Partly cloudy, cold forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was still affecting upper areas and likely to persist till Tuesday (today). They predicted dry weather in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper and southern areas of the country.

They predicted more rains in Sindh and coastal areas of Makran while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night/morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Dir, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, Pattan, Drosh, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Garhi Dopatta, Rawalakot, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Narowal, Mangla, Jhelum, Sialkot, R Y Khan, Hyderabad and Karachi while snowfall was also recorded at Malam Jabba, Kalam, Murree and Dir 01. Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 6.1°C and 15.2°C.