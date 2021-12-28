Builders eye Expo 2020

Karachi: A three-day exhibition ‘Build Home Expo’ featuring builders and developers across the country ended on Monday at the Karachi Expo Center, announcing that the exhibition will make its place in the closing ceremony of Dubai Expo 2020.

At Karachi, companies from the construction industry and financial institutions participated in the exhibition along with housing projects. The exhibition was inaugurated by Zubair Motiwala, former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and chairman of the Businessmen's Group (BG).

He said that the exhibition would be part of the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 in Dubai and the potential for investment in Pakistan's construction sector, real estate would be exposed to the world through Dubai Expo.

“This will go a long way in attracting investment from overseas Pakistanis in the real estate and construction industries in Pakistan,” he said. The three-day exhibition featured stalls to provide information on residential and commercial construction projects, which remained the center of interest of the citizens visited the exhibition along with their families. The builders and developers who participated said that they got ‘a full response’ in the exhibition.

According to the organizers, people of Karachi were seen interested in projects being constructed in Islamabad and other cities. On the occasion, special events were also organized on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday. Morever, local and international artists performed in a live concert which was well received by the citizens.­