Paramedics boycott polio & corona vaccination drives

PESHAWAR: The paramedics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to boycott participation in polio campaign and corona vaccination drive in the province and also chalked out a province-wise protest from next month.

The decision was made during a meeting held with the provincial president of paramedics Syed Roidar Shah in the chair here on Monday. They expressed concern over the alleged failure of the provincial government and particularly the Health Department to fulfil the promises made with them.

The paramedic felt that the government and the Health Department was not serious in resolving genuine issues of paramedics.Roidar Shah said paramedics wanted promotions and appointments in various administrative positions, occupied by other officers, but the government was yet to listen to them.

He announced to start a protest campaign from January 6, 2022, from Mardan Divison, January 12 in Peshawar, January 18 in Kohat, January 26 in Bannu, January 27 in Dera Ismail Khan, February 2 in Malakand Divison, and February 16 in Hazara Divison.