Imran following Quaid’s principles: PTI leader

Islamabad: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Group Chairman Dr. Muhammad Amjad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following the principles and thoughts of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to make Pakistan greater and greater.

He said the role of the minorities in the freedom movement and in the process of national development and public welfare is unforgettable and happiness is shared equally.Dr. Amjad expressed these views while addressing the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and Christmas celebrations held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

He said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI government is securing the bright future of the country. In the formation of the state, the Christian community, including all minorities, lit their own candles in the struggle of the founder of Pakistan, which has enlightened the whole of Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad said that the struggle for the establishment of an independent and sovereign state which was brought to fruition by the founder of Pakistan would have a huge responsibility on all sections of the country as well as every member of the society for its integrity and survival.

He said that they should play a positive role in moving Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity.Chairman Islamabad Group Dr. Muhammad Amjad said that December 25 is also the birthday of the Founder of Pakistan and this day is also a historic day of renewal from Pakistan and also a celebration of Christmas. He said that the protection of the rights of minorities in Pakistan is the responsibility of the Government and people.