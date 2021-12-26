PPP demands making public TTP, IMF pacts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday demanded the government make public the agreements made with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“People want to know about the details of the agreement reached with the TTP and also the IMF under which the State Bank of Pakistan was being handed over to the Fund,” said Senator Palwasha Khan.

Addressing a press conference along with In-charge PPP Secretariat Islamabad Syed Sibtul Hasan Bokhari, she demanded the resignation of Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

She said gas load-shedding was increasing due to incompetence and mismanagement of the government, as it failed to finalise an agreement for import of LNG [liquefied natural gas] on time. “The nation was suffering due to incompetence of Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar,” she alleged.

Senator Palwasha said the president should use his powers to suspend privileges of federal ministers and advisers. In a reply to a question, she said those who dissolve the party organisations would soon dissolve themselves. They were fighting with each other; they would fall under their own weight, she added.

About meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), she said drums were being beaten about the meeting though Kashmir was ignored there. “Out of 52 countries, only 17 countries participated and the Kashmir issue was ignored at the OIC meeting,” she said.

Senator Palwasha said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was defeated in the local bodies elections and by-election and after the defeat, political pygmies were criticising former president Asif Ali Zardari.

She said the opposition was on one page against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a joint decision would be made about challenging it in the courts of law.

She said people were suffering due to inflation and unemployment and instead of controlling inflation, the prime minister was begging for loans.