Christmas function at NCA

LAHORE: The National College of Arts (NCA) organised a Christmas function for its Christian employees on Saturday. The function was attended by a large number of senior faculty, senior staff members and Christian employees of NCA.
In a message, Vice-Chancellor National College of Arts Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas. He acknowledged the role and contribution of Christian employees in the National College of Arts. He said that it is a great tradition to celebrate Christmas every year in NCA.
