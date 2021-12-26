BB women exhibition match

LAHORE: Pakistan Green defeated Pakistan White by 26-22 in Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women Basketball Gold Cup match at DHA Lahore the other day. Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) organized the women's basketball match on the eve of 14th death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Pakistan Green girls demonstrated wonderful fighting spirit and won the match in thrilling fashion. Hira Javed, Kaenaat and Amna exhibited excellent game and scored 6, 5 and 4 points respectively for Pakistan Green team.

Pakistan Whites team fought well but remained a couple of points short of victory. Esha Waqas (8) and Mahnoor (4) were their main scorers. Chairman Organising Committee Jameel Munj, Chairman Punjab Basketball Association Zawar Hussain and Mrs Ali Chughtai were the guests of honour of the match. PBBF Senior Vice-President Col (retd) Naseem Butt, General Secretary Ambreen Butt, Shabana Azhar Ch, Kh Abdul Rehman, Malik Rashid, Imtiaz ul Hasan, M Akram, Rukhsana Gilani, Fauzia Saeed Salma, Principal Himayet-e-Islam Degree College for Women and M Usman Manager UK Tech were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.