Governor satisfied with Green Line bus ride as service begins — finally

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail became one of the first users of the Green Line bus rapid transit service in Karachi on Saturday as it launched its limited commercial operation, being the first-ever modern mass transit system in the city.

On the first day of the partial commercial operation of the Green Line service, the governor rode the bus from Numaish Chowrangi to the Hyderi Bus Station with the general public and media

persons.

The governor reviewed the various components of the bus rapid transit system, and expressed satisfaction over the service delivery to the general public. People present at the Green Line station were pleased to see the governor amidst them and took selfies with him.

The governor himself purchased a Green Line ticket as one of its general passengers, and also inspected the facilities available on the bus.

He told the media that the commercial service of the Green Line bus has been launched on a special day: Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and Christmas Day.

He said the government aims to launch such services that facilitate the general public. He hoped that other sections of the bus rapid transit system would become operational for the provision of a fully functional mass transit service in the city.

He also said the Sindh government failed to launch a viable public bus service in the city over the past 14 years, adding that the people are very happy due to the launch of the Green Line service.

He prayed that the provincial government swiftly completes the rest of such development projects that are aimed at facilitating the people.

The Green Line service has become functional with 25 buses at 11 passenger stations, out of the 21 total stations. The initial bus operation is available daily from 8am to 12pm. The bus service is available from the Abdullah Chowk Station of Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi.

The minimum fare is Rs15, while the maximum bus ticket price is Rs55. The bus passengers can pay the price of the ticket either in cash or by using a rechargeable special plastic card. The rechargeable card can be obtained after a payment of Rs100.

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited aims to launch the full-scale operation of the Green Line with a fleet of a total of 80 buses on January 10, following which the duration of the service will be also increased.

In the next phase the Green Line service is expected to be extended to the Merewether Tower by next year. The special large buses imported from China provide the facilities of Wi-Fi and mobile phone charging, and also have reserved spaces for the differently-abled passengers.