Increasing abuse

According to official statistics obtained from the Police, Law, and Justice Commission of Pakistan and other welfare agencies, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily. Between 2014 and 2020, 22,000 cases of rape were reported to the police.
The question is: why is Pakistan facing this rape epidemic when it claims to be an ‘Islamic’ Republic? One major reason is the victim-blaming mindset of most people. Every time such cases are reported in media, victims are questioned and found guilty. Countless women and children – some as young as five years of age – have been victims of abuse. The authorities must act decisively to rid the country of the menace.
Sumaiya Khalid Waqas
Karachi
