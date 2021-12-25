Shahnawaz Dahani awarded gold medal

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Asociation of Sindh (SJAS) on Friday awarded gold medal to Pakistan's promising pacer Shahnawaz Dahani here at an award ceremony.

The right-armer thanked SJAS for the honour the association extended to him. "I am very thankful to SJAS for extending such an honour. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the fans," Dahani said in a brief speech.

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani graced the occasion as the chief guest. Former Test cricketers Tauseef Ahmed and Faisal Iqbal also attended the ceremony.

The association gave away 28 more awards to sports-persons, organisers and journalists for their contribution to their respective fields. Emerging golfer Omar Khalid, who won the amateur golf championship last year was among those awarded at the ceremony.