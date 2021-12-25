Triple murder case: Absence of defendant’s lawyer causes adjournment

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Court, Dadu, on Friday adjourned the triple murder case till January 5, owing to the absence of the counsel of the accused.

The counsel of Umme Rabab also excused from arguing on the bail application of the Chandia brothers in the absence of the counsel of the accused MPA Sardar Ahmed Chandio and MPA Burhan Khan Chandio.

Talking to the media outside of the court, Umme Rabab said that the lawyer of the accused has once again absented himself, claiming that the feudal lords were adopting delaying tactics.

PPP MPA sardar Chandio said that they were not afraid, besides they had sympathies with the family of the deceased. Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio, and uncle Qabil Chandio were murdered in broad daylight. Umme Rabab nominated PPP MPA Sardar Ahmed Chandio and MPA Burhan Khan Chandio in the triple murder case.