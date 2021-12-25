UK virus cases hit new record

LONDON: The UK on Friday announced a new record number of virus cases fulled by the Omicron variant. The government reported 122,186 new cases in the last 24 hours, more than 2,000 higher than Thursday’s figure. The UK is among the worst hit countries in Europe with a virus death toll of 147,857. Case numbers surged 48 percent over the last 7 days, as compared to the previous week, while hospitalisations and death figures have risen much less sharply.
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the Russian military successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its...
BUENOS AIRES: Some 250 firefighters and national park employees battled blazes on Friday in Argentina’s Patagonia...
LONDON: A British man working in Afghanistan has been detained, the UK foreign ministry told AFP on Friday, following...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Friday condemned the planned auction of the key to the prison cell that once held...
THE HAGUE: A man who fired shots at the Saudi embassy in the Netherlands last year was handed four years in jail on...
NAJAF, Iraq: The governor of Iraq’s Najaf province resigned on Friday, a day after another governor also quit...
