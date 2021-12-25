Two fleeing ‘robbers’ wounded by citizen

Two suspected robbers were injured when a citizen opened fire on them in North Karachi on Friday. Police said Ahmed Yasin and Muzammil Yasir held Mohsin Rasheed at gunpoint when he was returning home from a bank after withdrawing cash.
Rasheed opened fire on them with his licensed pistol while they were trying to flee after snatching cash from him, injuring both the robbers. A crowd of people gathered at the scene and got hold of the robbers. The crowd severely beat up the suspects, who were later taken into custody by law enforcers. They were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police confiscated their motorcycle, which turned out to be a stolen vehicle. A case has been registered against them on the complaint of the citizen, while an investigation is under way.
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the minorities in the city enjoy equal rights. "Christmas is...
A large number of people, particularly the youth, on Friday attended an event to mark Muhajir Culture Day that was...
Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in an explosion in a sewerage line in Mehmoodabad on...
A teenage girl who had gone missing in Gulzar-e-Hijri about a week ago was recovered from Soldier Bazaar on Friday.In...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated the 22nd chest pain unit...
A subsoil water licensing committee has been constituted to deal with all matters relating to subsoil water for...
Comments