Two fleeing ‘robbers’ wounded by citizen

Two suspected robbers were injured when a citizen opened fire on them in North Karachi on Friday. Police said Ahmed Yasin and Muzammil Yasir held Mohsin Rasheed at gunpoint when he was returning home from a bank after withdrawing cash.

Rasheed opened fire on them with his licensed pistol while they were trying to flee after snatching cash from him, injuring both the robbers. A crowd of people gathered at the scene and got hold of the robbers. The crowd severely beat up the suspects, who were later taken into custody by law enforcers. They were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police confiscated their motorcycle, which turned out to be a stolen vehicle. A case has been registered against them on the complaint of the citizen, while an investigation is under way.