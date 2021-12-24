Punjab LG polls: Imran directs party members to contact old leadership

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and Principal Secretary to CM called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the party members that the party leadership should adopt a joint strategy for local government (LG) elections in Punjab and the leadership of Punjab should formulate a plan of action in consultation with the old leaders. Imran Khan said that he always respected the views of old workers and party leaders.

Read more: Local government polls: Nepotism, internal rifts behind KP rout

PM Imran decided to monitor the strategy of local government elections in Punjab himself and said that LG elections in Punjab have to be prepared from now.





The party leadership and senior leaders, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, held consultations on local body elections in Punjab. Imran Khan said that he would personally supervise the strategy of local body elections in Punjab.

The Prime Minister said that we want the transfer of power to be at the lower level, a strong local government system to solve the problems of the people at the lower level.

Imran Khan said that local body elections in Punjab have to be prepared from now.