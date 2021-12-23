LHC orders recovering kidnapped Pak-American woman

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi has ordered city police officer (CPO) to recover Pakistani-American Wajiha Swati soon otherwise court will summon Inspector General of Police. The court has ordered to present Wajiha in court after recovering her.

The Pakistani-American Wajiha Swati was kidnapped from Rawalpindi. On the other hand, Rawalpindi police arrested Rizwan Habib, ex-husband of Wajiha Swati. The arrested accused Rizwan Habib was produced in the court of Pindi’s judicial magistrate Zaheer Safdar here Wednesday. The court handed over the accused to the police on a four-day physical remand. Police have started interrogation of accused Rizwan Habib.

Rawalpindi CPO Sajid Kiani told court that they are investigating the case. “We have also arrested the ex-husband of Wajiha,” he further told the court. Abdullah Mehdi son of Wajiha filed a petition at Rawalpindi Bench and prayed to recover his mother. Assistant Advocate General Irfan Ahmed Khan Niazi was also present in court.

The case of abduction of Wajiha Swati was registered at Morgah Police Station in Rawalpindi on the complaint of her son. Wajiha Swati’s ex-husband Rizwan Habib was named in the case. Wajiha Swati’s lawyer said his client has been kidnapped for usurping her property.

Police have briefed US authorities on the investigation into Wajiha Swati’s abduction. Sources also said FBI is investigating the Wajiha Swati kidnapping case separately. IG Punjab Rao Sardar said all resources will be utilised for the safe recovery of the abductee. Wajiha Swati came to Pakistan from England on October 16 on flight number BA-0261. She wanted to go back to the UK on October 22 on flight number BA-0260. She came to Pakistan for resolving property issues with her ex-husband.