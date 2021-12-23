Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent an angioplasty a day after he complained of chest pain while batting in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match and was hospitalised.

The 34-year-old batsman, who scored centuries in his Test and ODI debuts, will undergo another angioplasty on Thursday (today).

In a message from his hospital bed, Abid said he was doing well and asked his fans to pray for his recovery.

On Tuesday evening, a PCB statement had said that Abid had been diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome or ACS. "He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable," the statement read.

Abid returned to his domestic side, Central Punjab, following the recent Bangladesh tour, where he was Player of the Series for the Tests after scoring 263 runs at 87.66. He was playing his sixth first-class game this season and had scored 766 runs at an average of 51.89 with three hundreds. On the last day of the ongoing game at UBL Complex in Karachi, he had crossed a half-century when he complained of discomfort around his shoulder and chest area before he was rushed to the hospital.

Abid has been the highest run-getter in Tests for Pakistan since his debut in 2019, and in 2021 he is fifth in the world with 695 runs in nine Tests at 48.87, including a double-hundred against Zimbabwe in Harare.