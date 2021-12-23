Mugging mania

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increasing number of mugging and robberies in Jalal Balaggan, a village in Gujranwala district. Because of a lack of basic facilities such as hospitals, colleges, markets etc in the village, people have to travel to Gujranwala regularly. However, the road which connects the village and the city is unsafe even during the day.

Residents are fearful as robbers threaten to kill people. There is a dire need for 24/7 security in the area so people can feel safe while commuting. The authorities concerned should look into the issue.

Farhan Sameer

Jalal Balaggan