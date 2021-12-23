New cadres to be created in depts before recruitment: CS

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to create divisional and district cadres in the departments before starting recruitment and in this regard all the administrative secretaries have been directed to send recommendations at the earliest.
Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal issued the instructions during a meeting held under his chairmanship at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development and secretaries of all departments attended the meeting.
The Chief Secretary asked the officers to carry out the recruitment process in a transparent manner, besides ensuring that no one is deprived of his legitimate right. The Chief Secretary said that all the secretaries should give special consideration to the feeding cadres while forming divisional and district cadres. The service rules would be amended as per the recommendations of the administrative secretaries, he said.
