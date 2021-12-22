The PTI has faced stunning defeat in the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the JUI and other parties have emerged as winners. These elections should serve as a wakeup call for the PTI as they may be a forecast for the 2023 general elections.

Some leaders of the PTI have admitted that their defeat is a result of the recent price hikes. If the government fails to improve its performance and people continue to suffer, the PML-N might sweep the next elections. It is a bitter fact that the PTI has failed to bring about any positive change in the country and has instead pushed it to poverty, unemployment and inflation. The promises made atop the container never materialised. Claims that Pakistan is the world’s cheapest country have further added fuel to the fire. Record loans of Rs26000 billion are also pushing the economy to bankruptcy. People will no longer settle for mere promises, what they need now is so much more.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

*****

The results of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have painted a grim picture of the dwindling popularity of the PTI in its home ground. It seems an unbearable blow to the ruling party, but there is no denying that people are fed up with the inflation and joblessness that has gripped the country. The electoral results show that the PTI has failed to attract voters despite the numerous schemes that it has introduced.

Countless people who supported the PTI during the 2018 elections have been lamenting their decision almost from the start. Even political experts and analysts are of the opinion that the current government has broken all previous records of mismanagement and bad governance owing to its inexperience. But one must remember: Pakistan is not an experiment. The PTI must now take stock of the current political fiasco and revisit its political strategy if it hopes to gain victory in the upcoming general elections.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock